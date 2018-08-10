Korea to offer $500,000 in aid for quake-hit Indonesia

NATIONAL

South Korea said Friday it will provide Indonesian with $500,000 in humanitarian assistance after the Southeast Asian nation suffered damage from a recent earthquake.



The cash aid will be delivered through local Red Cross authorities, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



The Indonesian island of Lombok was hit by a 7 magnitude quake on Sunday.







A total of 259 people were killed and 1,033 were injured, with more than 270,000 others displaced as of Thursday, according to the Indonesian government.The ministry pointed out that Indonesia is South Korea's key partner in its New Southern Policy aimed at promoting substantive cooperation with southern Asian countries.The two sides upgraded bilateral ties to a "special strategic partnership" during President Moon Jae-in's state visit to Indonesia in November last year.Meanwhile, the ministry issued a separate statement advising South Koreans to refrain from traveling to Lombok.It has raised the travel alert level to yellow, the second of the four-tier system, citing continued aftershocks there.The measure is meant to inform people of the potential danger in visiting the region and advise them to be cautious in making related decisions.The ministry said it will "constantly review the need for an additional adjustment to the travel warning level, keeping a close eye on quake-related situations on and near Lombok Island." (Yonhap)