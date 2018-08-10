Go to Mobile Version

Korean man stalked ex to Hawaii, Alaska, Connecticut: police

By AP
  • Published : Aug 10, 2018 - 10:43
  • Updated : Aug 10, 2018 - 10:43

A Korean man accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend around the world has been arrested in Connecticut.

Bridgeport police officers say they arrested 61-year-old man surnamed Kwak on Wednesday while responding to a report of a woman screaming in a bank parking lot.

The Connecticut Post reports the woman told authorities she was in an abusive relationship with Kwak and she fled. She says he tracked her down in Hawaii, Alaska and Bridgeport, where she has a friend.


(Screen capture of Google map)


Police say Kwak obtained her bank account information.

Kwak is charged with stalking. He was taken to Bridgeport Superior Court in handcuffs and leg restraints Thursday. A judge continued the case to Friday so a Korean interpreter could be located.

It's unclear if Kwak has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations. (AP)

