Dongwon F&B joins with Thai food giant to boost food exports

BUSINESS

South Korean food manufacturer Dongwon F&B said Thursday that it has clinched a deal with Thailand-based food giant Charoen Pokphand Foods to boost its export opportunities.A partnership agreement ceremony was held at CPF’s headquarters in Bangkok on Thursday, attended by executives including Dongwon F&C CEO Kim Jae-ok and CPF CEO Sukhawat Dansermsuk.CPF is a food affiliate of Thailand’s Charoen Pokphand Group, which operates subsidiary companies in such sectors as food, retail, finance and telecommunications. The group raked in 55 trillion won ($49 billion) in sales last year.CPF runs production lines in 16 countries and exports products to 30 countries. It recorded annual sales of 17 trillion last year.The two companies agreed to cooperate in the manufacture and export of pet food, home meal replacements and dairy products, among other areas.Dongwon F&B said it aims to foray into the Thai market with its products, and introduce a variety of Thai products to the Korean market by importing CPF products.(ddd@heraldcorp.com)