[Eye Plus] Theme park in abandoned gold mine

Opened to the public since 2011, the suburban theme park features the nation’s largest 41-meter dragon sculpture, a 194-meter wine cave with a tasting bar and stage performances.
Even after the end of Japanese rule, the Gahak Mine Cave produced some 52 kilograms of gold from 1955 to 1972. Despite 19,000 tons of minerals buried inside Gahaksan, the mine faced immediate shutdown after it was inundated due to floods in 1972 and polluted rice paddies nearby.
The man-made cave reopened as a storage facility for salted shrimp from 1978 to 2010, until the Gwangmyeong City Government purchased the land to renovate the area into a theme park and cherish its historical and cultural value.
Written by Son Ji-hyoung