Marine injures and robs pedestrian

By Park Jin Won
  • Published : Aug 9, 2018 - 13:45
  • Updated : Aug 9, 2018 - 13:45
A 22-year-old Marine on vacation was arrested for injuring and robbing a pedestrian

According to the Yongsan Police Station, the Marine followed a 43-year-old pedestrian on the streets of Hannam-dong in Seoul and stole his leather clutch bag after pushing him to the ground on Tuesday around 11:50 p.m. 

Image is not related to the article (Yonhap)

The bag contained a cell phone and 500,000 won ($447) in cash. The pedestrian broke his nose and bruised his knees from the fall.

Police tracked down and arrested the Marine the next day at 3:10 a.m. on a street 1 kilometer away from the initial crime scene.

The Marine has been turned over to the Marine Corps, and further investigation will be carried out.

By Park Jin-won (jpark13@heraldcorp.com)

