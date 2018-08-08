Netmarble's operating income down 40.8 percent in Q2

BUSINESS

Netmarble Games, South Korea's No. 1 mobile game developer and publisher, said Wednesday that its second-quarter operating income decreased 40.8 percent on-year.



Operating income came to 62.2 billion won ($55.5 million) during the April-June period, and net income also shrank 15.1 percent on-year to 66.3 billion won, the company said.





(Netmarble Games)

Sales also decreased 7.3 percent on-year to 500.8 billion won during the cited period, while sales from overseas markets witnessed growth, Netmarble said.Revenue from overseas markets increased 26.5 percent on-year to 353.2 billion won, it said.Netmarble, established in 2000, has been producing and providing some of the most successful mobile and online games, including "MARVEL Future Fight," "Seven Knights," "EvilBane" ("RAVEN" in Korea and Japan) and "Everybody's Marble." (Yonhap)