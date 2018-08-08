Samsung ‘back in game’ with W180tr investment plans

BUSINESS

Samsung Electronics on Wednesday unveiled an investment plan worth 180 trillion won ($161 billion) for new growth industries and job creation, marking the largest investment scheme under the command of Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, while offering an olive branch to the anti-chaebol government.



The plan, which includes investments for domestic industrial infrastructure and creation of 40,000 new jobs over the next three years, came two days after a visit by Korea’s top economic policymaker, Kim Dong-yeon, to a Samsung Electronics’ semiconductor plant Monday.



Samsung is following in the steps of other conglomerates that have released investment proposals in sync with government visits, including Hyundai Motor, LG, SK and Shinsegae Group, whose combined investment volume for the next three to five years extends to about 130 trillion won.







Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong (front right) talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Kim Dong-yeon during his visit to the tech giant’s Pyeongtaek plant in Gyeonggi Province on Monday. (Yonhap)