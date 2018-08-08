NK criticizes S. Korea for confrontation that could undermine peace mood

NATIONAL

North Korea accused South Korea on Wednesday of seeking confrontation and undermining the cross-border conciliatory mood, bristling at a recent defense meeting between Seoul and Washington.



The Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, said the recent South Korea-US military talks and Seoul's military reform plans are designed for a "confrontational plot."







This photo, taken July 25, shows Deputy Minister for National Defense Policy, Yeo Suk-joo (R), shaking hands with Roberta Shea, acting deputy assistant secretary of defense at the 14th Korea-US Integrated Defense Dialogue in Seoul. (Yonhap)

"It is tantamount to a provocation to its compatriots that have been making sincere efforts for peace and reduction of tension, and it also runs squarely counter to the spirit of the Panmunjom Declaration," the newspaper said, referring to the agreement adopted during the April 27 inter-Korean summit."Such a military confrontational fuss by the South's war mongers that goes against the trend of dialogue, peace and improving inter-Korean relations cannot be tolerated," it added.The newspaper referred to the 14th South Korea-US Integrated Defense Dialogue held in Seoul late last month, at which they shared the view to keep enforcing sanctions against North Korea until it takes "concrete, verifiable" steps toward denuclearization.South Korea's military also unveiled a set of reform measures last month designed to better brace for nuclear and missile threats from North Korea. (Yonhap)