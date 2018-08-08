N. Korean leader Kim inspects fish pickling plant

NATIONAL

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has inspected a fish pickling plant in the southwestern area of the country, calling on workers to closely listen to people's demand and provide high-quality goods, its state media reported Wednesday.Kim made the "field guidance" to the Kumsanpho Fish Pickling Factory in the North's South Hwanghae Province, according to the Korean Central News Agency. It was not disclosed when he visited the plant."He said it is necessary to put to maximum use the aquatic resources in the West Sea to produce peculiar pickled fish goods with diverse fish species and sell them to citizens in the capital and those in the west coastal area," the KCNA reported in English.Kim was also quoted as urging them to "meet the demand, lend an ear to the people's assessment and conceive ideas for the qualitative development of goods, not just content with the production of trial goods."He was accompanied by his wife, Ri Sol-ju, and other senior Worker's Party officials, including Choe Ryong-hae, Hwang Pyong-so, Jo Yong-won, O Il-jong, Kim Yong-su and Kim Chang-son, the KCNA said.The facility is known as the North's first modernized fish-processing factory being run by the military. Kim visited the plant when it was under construction in March 2015, followed by another trip in January last year.Kim has been intensifying his on-site inspections of plants and industrial facilities across the country since late June. He appears to have been traveling to South Hwanghae Province recently. (Yonhap)