LIFE&STYLE

As Korea experiences one of the hottest summers in its history, different cities have held squid festivals to fight the scorching heat.At the festivals, visitors can jump into the water and catch fresh squid with their bare hands. Many people flocked to beaches in Gangwon Province and Ulleungdo to cool off and enjoy the rare experience.At the blow of the whistle, children and adults dive into the water to catch as many squids as they can. Those in luck also catch massive amberjack fish.Photos by Herald DB and YonhapWritten by Park Jin-won