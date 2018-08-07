World Club Dome to land once again in Incheon

ENTERTAINMENT

The poster for World Club Dome Korea (PRM)

The self-proclaimed “biggest outdoor club in the world” is gearing up for this year’s edition at Korea’s port city of Incheon, with BigCityBeats World Club Dome Korea 2018 to be held from Sept. 14-16.The Korea Tourism Organization on Tuesday signed an agreement with the Incheon Metropolitan Government and Peter Pan MPC, the host of the show, to cooperate for the successful operation of the event.Last year’s event brought together over 100,000 fans from Korea and overseas. The organizers of the event expect the turnout to increase to 150,000 this year.This year’s World Club Dome will feature over 100 musicians from across the world including Martin Garrix, Armin van Burren, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, and Steve Aoki, who will all be making return visits to the country.Others musicians include Ferry Corsten, Krewella, Flosstradamus, who is visiting Korea for the first time, Timmy Trumpet, Valentino Khan, Martin Jensen, Cash Cash, W&W, Sam Feldt, Mike Williams, Sigma and Crankdat.Many of the participating DJs are accomplished musicians who are consistently among the Top 100 DJs ranking by DJ Mag magazine.Garrix, the top ranked in the latest poll, performed at the closing ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Games in February.World Club Dome is an annual event that started in 2013. It landed in Korea for the first time last year. As in the case of last year, World Club Dome Korea will be held at Incheon Munhak Stadium.The festival will operate paid shuttle buses connecting Incheon to major cities including Seoul, Busan, Daegu, Gwangju, Jeonju and Daejeon.After the performances, an official after-party will be held at Club Chroma, located at the Paradise City resort in Incheon. A free shuttle bus from the stadium to the club will be available.Tickets for the event can be purchased at online retailer Interpark.Early bird tickets currently on sale cost 112,500 won ($100) for one day, 150,000 won for two days, and 187,500 won for three days. VIP early bird tickets cost 135,000 won for one day, 180,000 won for two days, and 225,000 won for three days.For more information, including booking seats on the paid shuttle bus, visit the event’s homepage at https://www.worldclubdomekorea.com.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)