Ship suspected of carrying NK coal to leave S. Korean port this week: lawmaker

An opposition lawmaker claimed Tuesday that a ship suspected of carrying North Korean coal is currently anchored at a South Korean port in violation of UN sanctions and plans to leave it the following day.Yoo Ki-june of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party said that the Belize-flagged vessel carrying 5,100 tons of coal, which are suspected of being from North Korea, entered a port in Pohang, some 374 kilometers south of Seoul, on Saturday.The ship, which appears to have come from a port in Russia’s Nakhodka, plans to return to it after leaving the South’s port at 11 p.m. Wednesday, the lawmaker said.He said that the vessel has entered South Korean ports for 20 occasions since its first entry to the East Sea in October last year.The claim came as nine suspected North Korean coal shipments are under investigation for allegedly entering South Korean ports in violation of UN Security Council sanctions.The North is banned from exporting coal, iron ore and other mineral resources under Resolution 2371, passed in August last year. UN sanctions call for a country to capture and look into a vessel suspected of engaging in prohibited activities with North Korea.“The government should immediately implement necessary steps under the UN sanctions,” Yoo said. (Yonhap)