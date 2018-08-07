Orion’s Goraebab makes 74% sales increase in Vietnam

BUSINESS

Orion’s Goraebab (Orion)

South Korean confectionary firm Orion said Tuesday that its signature snack Goraebab has recorded 74 percent sales increase from January to July in Vietnam, the largest growth since the company tapped into the market.Goraebab, one of Orion’s best-selling snacks besides Choco Pie, Oh Gamja and Yegam, is a potato-based snack consisting of small crackers in different shapes of sea animals. It was launched in the domestic market in 1984. Goraebab entered the Vietnamese market in the mid 2000s.Orion attributed the recent success to the company’s localization strategy including long-term market analysis and consumer research.Last year, Orion released a new barbecue flavored Goraebab in Vietnam to meet the increasing demand.“Based on the differentiated localization strategy, sales of Goraebab have been on the gradual increase in the overseas market, and we will continue to expand our distribution channels from convenience stores to discount chain stores,” an Orion official said.