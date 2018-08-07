Orion’s Goraebab makes 74% sales increase in Vietnam

|Orion’s Goraebab (Orion)
Goraebab, one of Orion’s best-selling snacks besides Choco Pie, Oh Gamja and Yegam, is a potato-based snack consisting of small crackers in different shapes of sea animals. It was launched in the domestic market in 1984. Goraebab entered the Vietnamese market in the mid 2000s.
Orion attributed the recent success to the company’s localization strategy including long-term market analysis and consumer research.
Last year, Orion released a new barbecue flavored Goraebab in Vietnam to meet the increasing demand.
“Based on the differentiated localization strategy, sales of Goraebab have been on the gradual increase in the overseas market, and we will continue to expand our distribution channels from convenience stores to discount chain stores,” an Orion official said.
