Remittance startup Sentbe steps up operation in Vietnam

The move will allow recipients to pick up wired money in an hour on average from some 2,500 automated teller machines or some 500 branches that belong to Vietcombank, as well as some 500 nonbank cash pickup centers, with up to 95 percent lower commission fees, the startup said.
|Sentbe CSO Lee Jae-young (left) and VCBR CEO Trinh Hoai Nam (Sentbe)
Sentbe operates its cross-border wiring service mainly with 12 Asian countries: the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, China, Japan, India, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Nepal.
By Son Ji-hyoung
