Korea’s Macrogen, Bigster to create blockchain-based medical data platform

The two companies plan to complete the platform by June next year, joining a number of other firms that are also working to launch a blockchain-based medical data trading platform here.
Gene data, which carries critical information about a person’s biological makeup, requires a high level of security and privacy protection. To achieve this, the platform will be based on blockchain technology to ensure high encryption and big data processing capabilities, Macrogen said.
|(Macrogen)
Blockchain is a distributed ledger database that records and shares transactions among all participants in the network. By nature, blockchain is self-operational and tamper-proof since data is shared with and verified by all members of the network.
Macrogen’s envisioned platform will operate on a “private blockchain” in which only selected parties -- pharmaceutical companies, research institutes, hospitals and gene sequencing firms -- can participate.
“Despite its wide utility, gene data has been difficult to move around due to privacy protection issues and technological barriers. We hope that our upcoming blockchain-based platform will allow health care gene and medical big data to be circulated freely,” Macrogen CEO Yang Kap-seok said in a statement.
By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)