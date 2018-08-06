Kyobo Life’s insurance for education cost celebrates 60 years

Since it was founded in 1958, Kyobo, formerly known as Daehan Kyoyuk Insurance and short for “life insurance for educational expenses,” was the first to introduce insurance products for education cost to promote literacy in the nation torn by the Korean War at the time. The company grew based on the popularity of education cost-related insurance until the 1980s.
|A leaflet of Kyobo Life Insurance's first product in 1958 that was designed to cover education costs (Kyobo Life Insurance)
|Leaflets of Kyobo Life Insurance's products in 1980s for education costs (Kyobo Life Insurance)
|A leaflet of Kyobo Life Insurance's variable annuity that cover education costs, launched Monday (Kyobo Life Insurance)
Kyobo Life Insurance is one of Korea’s three major life insurance companies, along with Samsung Life Insurance and Hanwha Life Insurance, which account for nearly half of the market share when combined.
By Son Ji-hyoung
(consnow@heraldcorp.com)