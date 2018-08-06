Go to Mobile Version

Senior couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide

By Catherine Chung
  • Published : Aug 6, 2018 - 13:06
  • Updated : Aug 6, 2018 - 13:14
Police on Monday said they have begun an investigation into an apparent murder-suicide after a neighbor called in to report a man’s dead body in Gyeyang-gu, Incheon.

The two deceased people involved have been identified to be a married couple, both 70-years-old.

According to police, authorities received a call at 12:53 a.m. Monday from a neighbor who discovered a “man’s body having fallen on top of a car” in front of their fourth story apartment. The neighbor reportedly told police a “loud slamming noise” prompted her to look outside when she found the body. 


The victim’s body was discovered Monday on top of the vehicle that was parked in front of a four-story building in Gyeyang, Incheon. (Yonhap)

Dispatched police and fire authorities said the male victim has been identified to be a resident of the villa. Security footage showed the man falling off the rooftop, police said.

Authorities discovered the man’s wife, having lost a lot of blood, stabbed to death inside the couple’s home. A bloody knife was also recovered at the scene, according to reports.

Neighbors reportedly heard the couple arguing loudly right before the “loud noise” outside. A preliminary investigation indicated that the man stabbed his wife before committing suicide, police said.

Police said they have been sent the bodies to the National Forensic Service to figure out the exact cause of death.

By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)

