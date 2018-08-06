Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

Hyosung’s tire market share in SE Asia grows

By Cho Chung-un
  • Published : Aug 6, 2018 - 17:46
  • Updated : Aug 6, 2018 - 17:59
The tire arm of Hyosung Corp. saw its market share in four Southeast Asian countries grow to 40 percent this year from 22 percent two years ago, the company said Monday.

The number of clients in India, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam also increased from two to 12 in the same period, according to Hyosung Advanced Materials.


(Hyosung Corp.)

The company’s technical team has contributed in expanding its market share by hold regular seminars to introduce its latest materials, as sales of vehicles have grown along with increases in income level in the region.

Indonesia, with its population of 255 million, is the largest auto market in Southeast Asia. Demand for new vehicles in India is expected to grow 7.5 percent this year, the company said.

By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)

LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114