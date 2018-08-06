[Weather] Sweltering weather to continue amid sporadic rain

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Sporadic showers will fall on Korea throughout Monday, but the sweltering summer heat will linger across the country, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.The daytime temperature will hover 35 degrees Celsius in most regions in Korea, except the east coast, where a heavy rain warning is in effect as of 9 a.m. The eastern coastal areas are set to receive more than 80 millimeters of rain by Tuesday morning.Seoul’s daytime highs are expected to reach 35 C, with Incheon to reach 34 C, Suwon 35 C, Chuncheon 34 C, Gangneung 29 C, Daejeon 35 C, Gwangju 36 C, Daegu 35 C and Busan 33 C. Later on, there will be another tropical night as blazing heat will remain after the sunset.The KMA advised people to take extra care as the sporadic rain can bring lightning and thunder and cause creeks and streams to swell.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)