[Photo News] Have a sip of Vietnam in Seoul at Cong Caphe

Cong Caphe in Seoul (Yonhap)

On Friday evening, a long line formed in front of Cong Caphe (Im Eun-byel / The Korea Herald)

Coconut Condensed Milk Coffee (By Im Eun-byel / The Korea Herald)

Staff at Cong Caphe (Yonhap)

Interior of Cong Caphe (Im Eun-byel / The Korea Herald)

Koreans who want to enjoy Vietnamese coffee are lining up in front of Cong Caphe in Yeonnam-dong, western Seoul.Cong Caphe, a Vietnamese cafe franchise with more than 50 stores, launched its first overseas store in Seoul on Tuesday.News of the launch has been spreading on social media since it was made public on July 10. On Friday evening, a long line formed in front of the store, with people waiting to have a sip of Vietnamese coffee despite the scorching heat.The cafe’s menu is the same as that of its stores in Vietnam, including Coconut Smoothie Coffee and Coconut Condensed Milk Coffee. Even the staff were trained in Vietnam so they could gain an understanding of the local, authentic taste.The interior of the store, with a retro and green concept, is decorated like the other branches in Vietnam. All furniture and ornaments were imported from the Southeast Asian country.The coffee shop franchise plans to open another store in Seoul this year. Details regarding the plan have not been revealed yet.By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)