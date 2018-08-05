[Photo News] Vacationers invade Busan’s Haeundae Beach amid heat wave

NATIONAL

South Korea continues to experience a record-breaking heat wave, with more than 15 days of high temperatures over 35 degrees Celsius.According to the weather agency, Wednesday was the hottest day in the capital city in 111 years with the day-time high recorded at 39.6 C.As the summer holiday season reaches its peak, many holidaymakers have hit the road, heading for coastlines to escape from the blistering heat wave.Busan’s Haeundae Beach was especially packed with local vacationers and tourists enjoying water activities.The southern port city of Busan reached a daytime high of 35 C on Sunday.Photos by YonhapWritten by Catherine Chung