2 South Koreans found dead near Hawaii beach: foreign ministry

By Yonhap
  • Published : Aug 5, 2018 - 15:24
  • Updated : Aug 5, 2018 - 15:24

South Korea's foreign ministry said Sunday that it has been providing consular assistance needed to handle the deaths of two South Koreans, whose bodies were found near a Hawaiian beach last week.

At around 4:50 p.m. on Thursday (Hawaii time), the two were spotted floating near Keawakapu Beach on Maui. They were immediately sent to a nearby hospital but pronounced dead, a ministry official said.


Keawakapu Beach on Maui (YouTube)

"The consulate general in Honolulu has learned of the case after it was notified on Friday by the police that the two were South Korean nationals," the official said on condition of anonymity. "Upon the notification, we sent our staff to Maui and at the same time informed their next of kin in South Korea (of what happened)."

The official said that the consulate general will provide necessary assistance for their autopsy, funeral services and other procedures.

Local media have said two South Koreans, a 40-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman, were found dead near the beach. (Yonhap)

