Han Hyo-ju supports TV drama version of ‘Beauty Inside’

The TV drama centers on a unique romance in which a woman whose face changes on a regular basis interacts with a man. The protagonists for the TV drama edition are Seo Hyun-jin and Lee Min-gi.
|(BH Entertainment)
In the film version, it is the man’s face that gets changed. Han Hyo-ju was the female protagonist in the movie.
“Since I have a special affection for ‘Beauty Inside,’ I’m looking forward to seeing the film made into a drama version. If the drama needs a cameo, I’m willing to appear in the drama,” she said.
“Beauty Inside” is set to air later this year.
By Kim Soo-bin, Intern reporter (soob@heraldcorp.com)