Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

Ex-President Lee returns to jail after visit to hospital for treatment

By Yonhap
  • Published : Aug 3, 2018 - 21:06
  • Updated : Aug 3, 2018 - 21:06

Former President Lee Myung-bak, who is standing trial on a string of corruption charges, returned to jail Friday after five days of treatment for his chronic illnesses at a local hospital, correctional authorities said.

Lee was treated at Seoul National University Hospital starting Monday. He received treatment for sleep apnea and diabetes, according to the authorities. 


(Yonhap)

The former president, who led the country from 2008 to 2013, has been under presentencing detention at the Seoul Eastern Detention Center since March on multiple charges that include receiving 11 billion won ($9.82 million) in bribes. (Yonhap)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114