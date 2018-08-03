[Announcement] Herald Design Forum 2018

LIFE&STYLE

Technological and scientific developments are shaping every aspect of our lives. As futurist Thomas Frey noted in gauging the impact of the changes, “This New era has already begun.”



The Herald Design Forum 2018 will take place Sept. 14-15 under the slogan “Designing Future,” seeking how design facilitates innovations, backed by technological and scientific developments.



Join us as leading designers, artists, architects and CEOs from around the world share their experiences and thoughts on design and the possibilities of building a more sustainable future.



Date: Sept. 14-15 (Friday-Saturday) 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Venue: Dongdaemun Design Plaza in central Seoul

Ticket sales: Aug. 1 to Sept. 13

Speakers:



Dana Firas, princess of Jordan, president of the Petra National Trust and UNESCO goodwill ambassador

Peter Zec, Red Dot founder and CEO

Martino Gamper, Italian furniture designer

Thomas Heatherwick, British designer and architect

Junji Tanigawa, Japanese designer and “space composer”

Lee Dae-hyung, art director at Hyundai Motor’s Artlab

Bartomeu Mari Ribas, director of the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea

Shin Myong-sup and Byun Sa-bum, co-CEOs of Plus X Creative Partner

Choi Jeong Hwa, designer and installation artist

Deyan Sudjic, director of the Design Museum in London

Martha Thorne, executive director of the Pritzker Architecture Prize and dean of the architecture school at IE University in Madrid

Park Jin-hee, Korean architect and CEO of architecture firm SsD

Yoo Hyun-joon, architecture professor at Hongik University in Seoul

Junya Ishigami, Japanese architect and winner of the Golden Lion award at the Venice Biennale in 2010



For registration and more information, contact the Herald Design Forum head office at +82 (2) 727-0046 or email pump8862@heraldcorp.com.



Tickets can also be purchased through Interpark at http://ticket.interpark.com.