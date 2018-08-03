Seoul says reopening of Kaesong complex should wait until sanctions lifted

NATIONAL

South Korea reiterated its stance Friday that resuming the operation of an inter-Korean industrial complex should be considered in light of progress in denuclearization talks and wait until sanctions are lifted.



"The government's stance remains unchanged when it comes to the issue of the resumption of the Kaesong Industrial Complex," Lee Eugene, a deputy spokesperson of the unification ministry, told reporters during a regular press briefing.





(Yonhap)

"The stance has not been changed either that things will be considered in line with progress in denuclearization efforts and within the frame of sanctions," she added. "From a broad perspective, it would be desirable to push for its resumption after the lifting of the sanctions."Opened in 2004, the industrial park in the North's border town of Kaesong was hailed as a key symbol of economic cooperation between the rival Koreas as it combined South Korean capital and technology with cheap labor from North Korea.The Seoul government, however, halted its operation in 2016 in retaliation for Pyongyang's missile and nuclear provocations.The North has recently ramped up its call for the South to reopen the industrial park amid a thaw in relations, but the US.has been opposed to it, calling on the North to honor its promise of complete denuclearization.The ministry earlier expressed hope that the Kaesong park will be up and running "as soon as possible." (Yonhap)