Seoul sees one of its hottest nights in century

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

The capital of South Korea experienced one of its hottest nights Wednesday evening since records began in 1907.The continuing heat wave once again broke records after temperatures reached a low of 30.3 degrees Celsius between 6:01 p.m. on Wednesday and 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, the hottest in 111 years.Wednesday’s temperatures in Seoul reached 39.6 C at one point, becoming the hottest day in history.The scorching heat wave will continue across the country Thursday, with temperatures reaching highs of 36 C and 39 C in Seoul and many parts of Gyeonggi Province.The Korea Meteorological Administration has issued heat warnings for most parts of the country, advising people against outdoor activities such as hiking during the day.Farmers have also been warned to provide shade and ventilation to keep animals cool.By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)