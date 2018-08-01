[Weekender] Extra information about surfing in Korea

SPORTS

Indoor surfing at Flow House Seoul





If traveling all the way to a beach does not fit your schedule, there is the option of indoor surfing at Flow House Seoul in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province.Practice balancing on a board at this establishment, which touts itself as a transplanted California beach. Training sessions are available at 350,000 won ($315) per hour for a group of eight to 11. For a group of four, an hour’s flow riding starts at 40,000 won per head without lesson. Flow House Seoul opens daily from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Visit www.flowhouseseoul.com for more information.Paddleboarding at the Han River can train one’s inner core and balance on moving water. This isn’t quite surfing but if one wants to do a water sport that involves a board, paddleboarding could be a good warmup in the heart of Seoul.The program runs only during summer between July 20 and Aug. 19, at Ttukseom Hangang Park, just next to Arirang House. The price for one is 20,000 won ($18). Reservations can be made at www.leisuremeca.co.krAs Korean surfers lack the right information, veteran surfer Song Chang-hoon has translated John Robison’s “Surfing Illustrated: A Visual Guide to Wave Riding” into Korean.The 176-page book works as an encyclopedia for surfing beginners as it holds essential and extensive information on the sport.“It dawned on me that Korean surfers’ relatively slow progress was due to the lack of information,” Song said. “Surfing is fair. The waves do not pick and choose a person. It is up to each and every surfer to make the most of the ride.”