Budget carrier T'way makes debut on main bourse

BUSINESS

T'way Air Co., the South Korean low-cost airline, made its first appearance on the country's main bourse on Wednesday, becoming the third budget carrier to be traded on the market.



The budget carrier, which was launched in August 2010 with two planes, currently has a fleet of 20 and flies on 47 regular routes.









(Yonhap)

T'way said it has been making efforts to expand its presence by organizing flights departing not only from Incheon International Airport but from other major South Korean cities, including Daegu and Busan.Commemorating its eight anniversary, the flight operator said it plans to acquire four more planes in 2018. The company said it eventually plans to purchase 10 Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets by 2021, providing users with more comfortable services through a variety of routes.The company said it wishes to continue expansion to become a truly global low-cost carrier.Shares of T-Way traded at 11,650 won on the main bourse as of 1:51 p.m., up 0.43 percent. (Yonhap)