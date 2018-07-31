Go to Mobile Version

[Photo News] Sea of giant, yellow sunflowers at Haman county

By Catherine Chung
  • Published : Jul 31, 2018 - 16:56
  • Updated : Jul 31, 2018 - 16:56
With sunflowers in full bloom, the sixth annual sunflower festival is being celebrated in the host county of Haman, South Gyeongsang Province.

Local farmers have reportedly planted 1 million sunflowers on 48,000 square meters of land. 



Festivalgoers can take part in activities such as music performances, cheese-making classes and face painting.

The festival, which began on July 21, runs through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

General admission is 2,000 won ($1.80), which will used to support the development of the county. Admission is free for people with disabilities and out-of-school youths.

Photos by Yonhap
Written by Catherine Chung








