[Photo News] Sea of giant, yellow sunflowers at Haman county

Local farmers have reportedly planted 1 million sunflowers on 48,000 square meters of land.
Festivalgoers can take part in activities such as music performances, cheese-making classes and face painting.
The festival, which began on July 21, runs through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
General admission is 2,000 won ($1.80), which will used to support the development of the county. Admission is free for people with disabilities and out-of-school youths.
Photos by Yonhap
Written by Catherine Chung