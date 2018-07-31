[Photo News] Sea of giant, yellow sunflowers at Haman county

LIFE&STYLE







With sunflowers in full bloom, the sixth annual sunflower festival is being celebrated in the host county of Haman, South Gyeongsang Province.Local farmers have reportedly planted 1 million sunflowers on 48,000 square meters of land.Festivalgoers can take part in activities such as music performances, cheese-making classes and face painting.The festival, which began on July 21, runs through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.General admission is 2,000 won ($1.80), which will used to support the development of the county. Admission is free for people with disabilities and out-of-school youths.Photos by YonhapWritten by Catherine Chung