Lamborghini Aventador catches fire in Korea

By Kim Bo-gyung
  • Published : Jul 31, 2018 - 15:44
  • Updated : Jul 31, 2018 - 15:44
Amid escalating controversy over some BMW vehicles that allegedly caught fire without external factors here, a fire reportedly started in the engine of a Lamborghini Aventador, burning nearly half of the vehicle, according to authorities and news reports Tuesday.

According to the local fire department, a car fire broke out in the rear engine of the 2013 model year Aventador on a road in Yuseong-gu, Daejeon, around 2:08 p.m. Monday.

The driver pulled over to the shoulder after detecting the fire through the rear-view mirror, and called the fire department, reports said. The fire was put out in seven minutes without causing any injuries.

A captured image from YouTube

“We are not sure what exactly caused the fire. We have never seen the vehicle before, and (Lamborghini) Seoul office took the vehicle for inspection,” the local fire department said.

Audi Volkswagen Korea had issued voluntary recalls for model year 2012-2016 Lamborghini Aventador supercars produced in Italy in February last year for engine fire risk.

Lamborghini is an Italian supercar maker under Volkswagen Group. Audi Volkswagen Korea was not immediately available for comment. 

By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)

