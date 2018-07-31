New Ma Dong-seok movie commences filming

ENTERTAINMENT

Ma Dong-seok (Yonhap)

Ma Dong-seok, a muscle-bound action star who packs both action and laughter, is shooting a crime action film featuring him as a reluctant hero.Producers of the film “Ak-in-jeon (The Story of an Evil Man)” said the movie started shooting Tuesday. Starring alongside Ma are actors Kim Mu-yeol and Kim Sung-kyu.The film features Ma as a mob boss who chases after a serial killer after surviving an attempt on his life. Kim Mu-yeol will play the role of a detective who unwillingly teams up with Ma’s character, while Kim Sung-kyu will play the serial killer.Director Lee Won-tae, who worked with Ma on the 2017 crime film “The Outlaws,” helms the new flick.Ma, a prominent actor in the Korean movie scene, is noted for his performance in films like “Train to Busan” and the TV series “Bad Guys.” He appears in the upcoming film “Along with the Gods: The Last 49 Days.”By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)