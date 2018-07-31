Pianist Lim Dong-hyek on chamber music spree

ENTERTAINMENT

Pianist Lim Dong-hyek (Credia)

Pianist Lim Dong-hyek will perform in a series of chamber music concerts in August, starting with a performance with the rising Veits Quintet on Aug. 14 at the Lotte Concert Hall in Seoul.Established in 2012, Veits Quintet is a Berlin-based ensemble group of young artists who are currently performing at prestigious orchestras in Europe. The members are flutist Cho Sung-hyun, oboist Ham Kyeong, clarinetist Kim Han, Portugese hornist Ricardo Silva and bassoonist Rie Koyama.Veits Quintet received international recognition by winning the second prize at the Carl Nielsen International Chamber Music Competition in Copenhagen in 2015 and the first prize at the Braunschweig International Music Competition in 2013.Titled “Giant Wave,” the concert at Lotte Concert Hall will kick off with the wind quintet’s performance of Danzi Quintet in B flat major, Op. 56 No. 1, one of the earliest wind quintet compositions. Ligeti’s Six Bagatelles for Wind Quintet and Hindemith’s widely performed wind quintet piece “Kleine Kammermusik,” Op 24 No. 2 will follow.Pianist Lim will join the quintet in performing Leo Smit’s Sextet for wind quintet and piano and Francis Poulenc’s Sextet, FP 100, one of the composer’s most popular works.On the next day, Aug. 15, Lim will perform in another chamber music concert, “Stars on Stage,” playing the two-piano version of Rachmaninoff’s “Symphonic Dances,” the Russian composer’s last composition completed in 1940, and Lutoslawski’s variations on a theme by Paganini, together with pianist Sunwoo Ye-kwon.On Aug. 18, Lim will perform at the Tongyeong Concert Hall in South Gyeongsang Province, continuing his chamber music spree.During the second part of a three-hour-long concert titled “An die Musik,” Lim will play Chopin’s Piano Sonata No. 2, Op. 35 -- one of Lim’s many specialties. He will also perform the first movement of Mendelssohn’s Piano Trio No. 1, together with cellist Mun Tae-guk and violinist Kim Bom-sori.Others joining the concert in Tongyeong include clarinetist Kim Han, pianist Ji Yong from ensemble Ditto and soprano Hwang Su-mi.By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)