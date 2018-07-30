[Graphic News] Half of S. Korean overseas travelers pack local food

NATIONAL

More than half of South Koreans traveling abroad take local food, such as instant noodles and condiments, with them, a poll showed.According to the poll of 1,119 people conducted by major online shopping mall Gmarket, 58 percent of the respondents said they brought Korean food to supplement what they eat when traveling in foreign countries.Thirty-three percent of the respondents said they are not overly fond of foreign food, while 30 percent said they pack Korean food for their traveling companions.Twenty-eight percent of the respondents said they brought instant noodles, followed by gochujang, or red chili paste, with 21 percent. The poll showed 15 percent of travelers took dried and seasoned laver, while 12 percent opted to pack kimchi.