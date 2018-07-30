Recovering war remains best way to honor fallen heroes

NATIONAL

PAJU, Gyeonggi Province -- Under the scorching sun at Gamaksan in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, Lt. Col. Ju Gyeong-bae has been standing for hours looking for something unusual in the popular tourist destination famous for having the longest suspension bridge in South Korea.



Wearing battle dress with a black vest, the 51-year-old Army officer looked as if he were trying to sell something. In fact, he was promoting collecting DNA samples from family members who had lost their loved ones during the Korean War.



A 72-year-old man approached Ju with a request to register his DNA on the military’s database. He was hoping to find his father’s remains. His father was killed during the Korean War, when the elderly man was only 3 years old, he said.



“We will get back to you as soon as possible, sir,” said Ju, as he swabbed the old man’s mouth for a DNA sample. “We really appreciate your father’s sacrifice to defending our country and protecting the people.”





Lt. Col. Ju Gyeong-bae promotes the collection of DNA samples to identify those missing during the Korean War at Gamaksan, Gyeonggi Province, Friday. Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald

