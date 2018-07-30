[Photo News] Staying cool in summer

NATIONAL

A child goes down a water slide in a pool set up in Jongno-gu, Seoul, Sunday.

Children play with water near the Han River in Yeouido, Seoul, Sunday.

Around 450,000 people flock to beaches at Haeundae, Busan, Saturday.

Visitors watch a flyboarding show at Caribbean Bay in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, Sunday.

Children play at a fountain in Inje County, Gangwon Province, Monday.

As high temperatures continue in Korea, many locals are escaping the heat by flocking to pools and beaches in a bid to cool off.Seoul recorded a daytime high of 37 degrees Celsius on Monday, Incheon 26 C, Suwon 25 C and Daejeon 26 C.Heat advisories have been in effect nationwide as the weather agency warned people to avoid vigorous outdoor activities. Soaring temperatures have seen an increase in the number of patients with heat-related illnesses.Over 1,000 patients with heat-related diseases and 17 fatalities were reported between May 20 and July 24.Photos by YonhapWritten by Chyung Eun-ju