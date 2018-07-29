KARD: 'We're walking our own path'

ENTERTAINMENT

Mixed-gender group KARD has had a world tour even before its official debut in its home country. The group has collected more than 1 million subscribers on its official YouTube channel, and the video for its first digital single recently surpassed 20 million YouTube views.



Since KARD is better known to overseas K-pop fans rather than locals, its two EPs from July and November last year have not charted high on local music streaming services.





But the four-piece group said during a recent interview with TongTong TV, Yonhap News Agency's entertainment news channel on YouTube, that it doesn't care about chart rankings.



"Since we still have lots of things to show, I think we're walking our own path or making efforts to do so," said member Jeon Somin.



The group dropped its third EP, "Ride on the Wind," on July 25. The title track is a fast-paced EDM song that combines dancehall and house groove. Its lyrics compare the heart-fluttering moment a man and a woman meet for the first time to a gentle breeze.



The band's biggest goal of the year is to make itself more well-known in Korea. To this end, it will have its first-ever concert in Korea on Aug. 19 at Yes 24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul ahead of an overseas tour scheduled for September.



"I am sure you will enjoy it so much that you will not regret purchasing the tickets. ... We miss you and love you a lot," said member J. Seph.

(Yonhap)