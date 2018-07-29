Actor Ji Sung attends press conference for new TV series 'Familiar Wife'

ENTERTAINMENT

Actor Ji Sung said during a recent promotional press conference for his new TV series that he would have been a baseball player if he hadn't been an actor.





Actor Ji Sung poses with the cast of the tvN series "Familiar Wife," at a media event held in Seoul on Wednesday. (tvN)

"If I hadn't been an actor, I would have been playing baseball," he said during the event held at Time Square in Yeongdeungpo in southwest Seoul on July 25. "I still enjoy watching baseball games and want to play baseball in an amateur team. But I cannot, because if I do that, I will not be able to spend much time with my family."The tvN series "Familiar Wife" is a fantasy romance revolving around a married couple who have been married for five years -- banker Cho Joo-hyuk (played by Ji Sung) and masseuse Seo Woo-jin (Han Ji-min) -- whose fates change due to an unexpected incident.The 16-part series will air at 9:30 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday, starting Aug. 1.(Yonhap)