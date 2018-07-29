iKON B.I melts fans’ hearts with teaser for ‘New Kids: Continue”

In the teaser, B.I looks straight ahead while resting his face on one hand. He wears a red sleeveless T-shirt and has red highlights in his jet black hair.
|iKON B.I teaser poster with lyrics (YG Entertainment)
The boy band, known for its creative lyrics, is poised to return with its third installment of the “New Kids” trilogy. The EP’s lead track “Killing Me” centers on a man in pain after he breaks up with his lover.
The teaser also includes lyrics in Korean from the lead track.
The EP, which consists of five tracks, is slated for release Thursday. Fans can also look forward to the boy band’s “iKon 2018 Continue Tour,” which will kick off at 5 p.m. on Aug. 18 at Seoul’s Olympic Park Gymnastics Stadium.
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)