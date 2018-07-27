[Newsmaker] Ex-felons to be banned from delivery jobs

BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

Former convicts of violent crimes will be banned from taking jobs in parcel delivery jobs that typically entail door-to-door services, according to a new law revision.The National Assembly on Thursday afternoon passed the revision bill of the Trucking Transport Business Act, stating that those who have been imprisoned or handed down heavier penalties for designated felonies -- sex crimes, violence, drug-related offenses, violence against minors -- be banned from driving trucks and delivering goods.In a follow-up measure, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport will revise the affiliated enforcement ordinance to include parcel delivery in the transportation service as defined in the law, officials said.Corresponding ex-convicts are to be excluded from delivery jobs for a maximum period of 20 years, depending on the crime committed and level of transgression.Currently employed delivery persons are also to be immediately disqualified of the job upon committing a violent crime, according to the revised law.By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)