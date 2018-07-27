Songs to return to small screen

ENTERTAINMENT

(Yonhap)

From left: Song Joong-Ki (Blossom Entertainment), Jang Dong-gun (D Entertainment Company) and Kim Ji-won (King Kong by Starship)

Song Hye-kyo (UAA) and Park Bo-gum (Blossom Entertainment)

Following a break of about two years, newlywed couple Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki will each star in their own TV dramas, in their respective returns to the small screen.Song Joong-ki confirmed Thursday his upcoming production will be a tvN period-fantasy drama tentatively titled “Asadal Chronicles.” He will star as a character with a tragic fate who tries to revolt against the fabled kingdom of Asadal.The drama series is expected to be a blockbuster production with other big-name cast members such as Kim Ji-won and Jang Dong-gun. It will be Song and Kim’s second time working together, following “Descendants of the Sun” in 2016.Song Hye-kyo is also to star in a tvN series, tentatively titled “Boyfriend.” She will play the daughter of an influential politician who marries into a wealthy family. She is cold and ignorant, but is to change, meeting the male lead character.Her partner will be national heartthrob Park Bo-gum. The casting, confirmed earlier this month, grabbed the public’s attention as Park is known to be close to Song Joong-ki, as they had starred together in an ad campaign.Though shooting for “Asadal Chronicles” and “Boyfriend” both is to start soon, “Asadal Chronicles” is set to air next year, as the production involves a great deal of computer graphics post-production. “Boyfriend” will air later this year.By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)