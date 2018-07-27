US aircraft leaves for N. Korea to receive troop remains

NATIONAL

A US transport aircraft flew to North Korea on Friday to receive the remains of American troops killed during the 1950-53 Korean War in line with the two countries' summit agreement in June over the repatriation, a government source in Seoul said.



The aircraft departed from Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, about 70 kilometers south of Seoul, at 5:55 a.m. for Kalma Airport in the North's eastern coastal city of Wonsan, a flight expected to take about an hour.









(Reuters)

Reports said that the US is expected to get some 50 sets of remains from the North Korean side.Upon their return to Osan Air Base, the Defense POW /MIA Accounting Agency is expected to check the remains and send them likely next month to Hawaii for forensic identification.The repatriation will take place on the day when the two Koreas and the United States mark the 65th anniversary of the signing of the armistice that halted the Cold War conflict.It is part of the June 12 summit agreement between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on building new relations, making joint efforts to establish a "lasting and stable" peace regime, and pursuing the complete denuclearization of the peninsula. (Yonhap)