Samsung mass-produces 2nd generation 10-nano level mobile DRAM

BUSINESS

Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday it started mass production of the second-generation 10-nano level 16Gb Low Power Double Data Rate 4X mobile DRAMs, providing slimmer and more power efficient solutions for mobile devices.



The South Korean tech giant said the breakthrough was made around eight months after it started the mass production of the second-generation 10-nano level 8Gb DDR4 server DRAM chips.









Following the latest progress, Samsung Electronics said it plans to have DRAM chips applied with the second-generation 10-nano level processing technology, which will make up 70 percent of its DRAM portfolio.The company said it started the full-fledged production of DRAM chips at its production line in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, this month, claiming it paved the way for Samsung to supply products to clients more stably.The second-generation 10-nano level 16Gb LPDDR4X DRAM is twice as fast as the 20-nano-level 4Gb LPDDR3 mobile DRAM, which went into production in April 2013.Samsung added the new product compares favorably to the first-generation 10-nano level 16Gb LPDDR4X mobile DRAM chips applied on the latest flagship smartphones, as it maintains the same speed while consuming 10 percent less power.The 8GB DRAM package, composed of four 16 Gb chips, is capable of transmitting data of 34.1 gigabytes per second. Samsung added that mobile devices can also become 20 percent slimmer with the latest product.Samsung said it plans to continue to diversify its lineup for premium DRAM packages from 4 GB to 8 GB and meet the market's demand for faster, larger and more power-efficient solutions.The company said it aims to provide various products of different capacities based on the 16Gb LPDDR4X DRAM chips."The advent of 10nm-class mobile DRAM will enable significantly enhanced solutions for next-generation, flagship mobile devices that should first hit the market late this year or the first part of 2019," the company said. (Yonhap)