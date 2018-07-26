Song Joong-ki to star in ‘Asadal Chronicles’

ENTERTAINMENT

From left: Song Joong-Ki (Blossom Entertainment), Jang Dong-gun (D Entertainment Company) and Kim Ji-won (King Kong by Starship)

Song Joong-ki will finally return to the small screen with tvN’s upcoming blockbuster drama “Asadal Chronicles” (tentative title).The network on Thursday announced the main cast for the period-fantasy drama including Song Joong-Ki, Jang Dong-gun and Kim Ji-won in the lead roles. It will be Song and Kim’s second time working together, after “Descendants of the Sun” in 2016.“Asadal Chronicles” is set in the fabled ancient kingdom of Asadal. It will depict the founding of the kingdom and the mythic, heroic tales of the characters. The drama has been billed as the first Korean drama to discuss the subject of an ancient kingdom.Scriptwriter Park Sang-yeon, who participated in writing hit period dramas “Tree with Deep Roots” and “Six Flying Dragons,” is writing the script. Director Kim Won-seok, who was in charge of “Misaeng,” “Signal” and “My Mister” will direct the production.“Asadal Chronicles” will start shooting soon, aiming to air in the first half of 2019.(silverstar@heraldcorp.com)