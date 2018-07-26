[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

ENTERTAINMENT

“Mission: Impossible - Fallout” finds Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team (Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames) along with some familiar allies (Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan) in a race against time after a mission gone wrong. Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, and Vanessa Kirby also join the dynamic cast.Set in 2029 as South and North Korea prepare for a unified government after years of preparation. South Korean police launch a special unit, known as Wolf Brigade and led by Im Joong-kyung (Gang Dong-won), to stop an anti-reunification terrorist group. But Im’s trauma of seeing a girl detonate herself right in front of his eyes influences his missionEveryone’s favorite family of superheroes is back in “Incredibles 2”--but this time Helen (Holly Hunter) is in the spotlight. This leaves Bob (Craig T. Nelson) at home with Violet (Sarah Vowell) and Dash (Huck Milner) to navigate the day-to-day heroics of “normal” life, which is a tough transition for everyone.A 7-year-old girl runs away from a mysterious facility and is adopted by an elderly couple. She grows up to be a vivacious, kind-hearted and talented girl named Ja-yun (Kim Da-mi). Her world is turned upside down when she encounters a mysterious figure, Gwi Gong-ja (Choi Woo-shik), and her past comes back to haunt her.