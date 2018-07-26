[Weekender] Stereotyping personalities -- by blood type

LIFE&STYLE

When getting to know someone in South Korea, there is a good chance that at one point or another, you will be asked, “What’s your blood type?”



To outsiders, blood type may mean nothing more than information needed to find a match for a blood transfusion.



But in Korea, a person’s blood type -- either A, B, O, or AB -- is widely believed to be predictive of personality and temperament, similar to horoscopes in the West.



Under the blood type personality theory, a person with Type A blood is diligent and caring toward others, but also overly anxious and perfectionistic. Those with Type B blood are optimistic and passionate, but can be forgetful and self-centered.





(123RF)