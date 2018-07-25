90 percent of South Koreans think low birthrate ‘serious concern’

NATIONAL

Almost 90 percent of some 2,000 Koreans surveyed by the government last year think the country’s low birthrate is a ”serious concern,“ while 65 percent aren’t familiar with the parental leave program for working fathers, a report showed Wednesday.



The report, compiled by the Ministry of Welfare and submitted to Rep. Yoon Jong-pil of the Korea Liberty Party, also revealed that more than 60 percent of Korea’s working parents feel uneasy asking for a parental leave, fearing possible blacklash in the future, such as a demotion.



Korea saw its lowest-ever birthrate last year at 1.06 births per woman, falling below the previous record low set in 2005. The country needs a birthrate of 2.1 births per woman to keep its population level stable at 51 million, according to the government.





(Yonhap)