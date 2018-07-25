Go to Mobile Version

Kim Da-mi of ‘The Witch’ wins best actress at Fantasia 2018

By Yoon Min-sik
  • Published : Jul 25, 2018 - 15:59
  • Updated : Jul 25, 2018 - 15:59
Korean starlet Kim Da-mi shined bright on the international stage as the star of “The Witch Pt 1: the Subversion” won the best actress award at this year’s Fantasia International Film Festival.

“Newcomer Kim Da-mi delivers an immaculate, layered performance, displaying intricacy and range in realms both physical and emotional. This portrayal marks the introduction of a kick-ass new heroine,” the jury statement for the Cheval Noir best actress award read. 

Kim Da-mi in “The Witch Pt 1: the Subversion” (Warner Bros. Korea)


FIFF is a genre film festival based in Montreal and founded in 1986.

Kim, 22, won praise from critics and viewers for her portrayal of the genetically enhanced high school girl going through an identity crisis.

“The Witch,” which featured Kim in her first leading role, is currently playing in local theaters and has sold over 3.1 million tickets as of Wednesday.

(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)

