Britain's Dyson files lawsuit against LG in S. Korea

BUSINESS

British home appliance maker Dyson Ltd. filed a lawsuit against LG Electronics Inc. at a local court, industry sources said Wednesday, claiming that the South Korean company's advertisements are misleading customers.



According to the sources, Dyson sued LG at the Seoul Central District Court, saying LG's advertisement for the Cord Zero A9 cordless vacuum cleaner exaggerated performances and misinformed users.



The latest move comes as a follow-up to the injunction filed by Dyson in November last year, which was turned down by the local court in April.



(LG Electronics) The British firm claims that LG's advertisements that describe the rotation speed of the motor as "16 times faster than that of a jet engine" is inaccurate.



LG Electronics said it has not received any notification concerning the lawsuit so far, but said it will actively respond to the case.



The suit is the latest in a string of legal disputes between the two companies.



In 2015, LG Electronics sued Dyson in Australia over the British firm's advertisement that read "the most powerful cordless vacuum" and "twice the suction power of all cordless vacuums." LG withdrew the case after reaching an out-of-court settlement.



A year later, Dyson held a press conference in Seoul, where it compared the performance of its premium vacuum cleaner with that of an LG budget model.



The South Korean company filed a lawsuit against Dyson concerning the case, which was eventually withdrawn after the British firm delivered an apology.



"In the South Korean market for cordless vacuum cleaners, LG and Dyson account for some 40 percent share each, and are battling neck-and-neck," a market watcher said, claiming such fierce competition has caused the two firms to become more sensitive about each other. (Yonhap)