[Weather] Light rain expected amid lingering humidity Wednesday

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Cloudy weather will block the blazing sunlight through Wednesday, but humidity will remain across the country.Light rain will fall sporadically in Seoul, while some parts of Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces will receive up to 5 millimeters of rain in the afternoon.The scorching weather, however, will continue Wednesday with daytime highs hovering 33 to 38 degrees Celsius. The temperature in Seoul will reach 34 C, Incheon 33 C, Suwon 35 C, Gangneung 35 C, Daejeon 35 C, Gwangju 36 C, Daegu 38 C and Busan 34 C, the Korean Meteorological Administration predicted.The fine dust level will stay in the “good” and “moderate” levels in every region in Korea.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)